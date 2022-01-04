Carlow TD gets nod of approval from Irish Times

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of Ireland’s foremost political journalists has given Carlow deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor the nod when it comes to her roll of honours for 2021.

Irish Times journalist Miriam Lord cited the Carlow deputy among her ‘political awards for 2021’ in a recent column, the Fianna Fáil deputy clearly grabbing the political commentator’s attention during Dáil debates.

‘As for effective constituency operators on all side of the house, Fianna Fáil’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor gets our vote,’ Ms Lord wrote.

‘She’s always on the case for Carlow/Kilkenny but is careful to stress that her arguments apply nationally. She sticks around longer in the big debates, unlike others who say their piece and go.’

Finding herself among the list of honours by one of Ireland’s most respected journalists was a welcome surprise to deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I am thrilled to be awarded by the Irish Times as one of their TDs of the year,” deputy Murnane O’Connor told The Nationalist.

“I don’t know Miriam Lord personally, but I have seen her in the Dáil; to get that recognition was great. It was an honour to be elected by the people of Carlow-Kilkenny and I will continue to fight for them on all counts,” she added.