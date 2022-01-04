Death notices and funeral announcements

Sean Connors

Currenree, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Sean passed away peacefully in Beechwood Nursing Home on Tuesday, 4th January, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughters Geraldine,Triona, Marypaula and Una, grandchildren Ellie, James and Milo, sons in law Karl, Martin and Davy, sisters Una and Mary (Biddy), his nephew Tony, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid19 restrictions a strictly private wake will be held for Sean. Removal from Currenree to St Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen will take place at 10.30 am on Friday to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family ask that mourners please observe Covid19 guidance.

May Sean’s soul Rest In Peace.

Anne Dwyer (née Lawlor)

Knocknaboley, Hacketstown, Carlow

Anne Dwyer (nee Lawlor) Knocknaboley, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 3rd January 2022 peacefully at her son Kevin’s residence Carlow surrounded by her loving family; Predeceased by her husband CQMS Jimmy Dwyer, partner Dan Lawlor and brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin and James, Kevin’s partner Mags, sisters Breda and Mary, grandchildren Jonny, William and Anna, Mags children Dylan and Emma, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Anne rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Thursday, 6th January, for 2pm Requiem Mass, after which she will be laid to rest in Knockananna Cemetery. Anne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Service.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.