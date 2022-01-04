Event to commemorate Carlow babies who were denied Christian burial postponed

The official unveiling of two plaques to commemorate unbaptised babies who were not permitted to be buried in cemeteries and graveyards in Carlow has been postponed.

The plaques will still be installed at the town hall and Shaw Park off the Athy Road. However, an unveiling due to be attended by children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman on Thursday will not take place due to the recent rapid spread of Covid-19.

The plaques follow concerted efforts by local survivors of church and state institutions, who came together following the publication of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes report.

The group said the most important aspect was the plaques were in place.