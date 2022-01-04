  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Event to commemorate Carlow babies who were denied Christian burial postponed

Event to commemorate Carlow babies who were denied Christian burial postponed

Tuesday, January 04, 2022

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, survivor group members Mary Dunlevy Greene and Maureen Sullivan and cathaoirleach of Carlow Municipal District Ken Murnane after the municipal district approved a remembrance plaque to be placed at Carlow Town Hall in August

The official unveiling of two plaques to commemorate unbaptised babies who were not permitted to be buried in cemeteries and graveyards in Carlow has been postponed.

The plaques will still be installed at the town hall and Shaw Park off the Athy Road. However, an unveiling due to be attended by children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman on Thursday will not take place due to the recent rapid spread of Covid-19.

The plaques follow concerted efforts by local survivors of church and state institutions, who came together following the publication of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes report.

The group said the most important aspect was the plaques were in place.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow car registrations rise in 2021

Tuesday, 04/01/22 - 4:24pm

Permission granted for seven homes in Carlow

Tuesday, 04/01/22 - 4:05pm

Outpatient clinics cancelled for four weeks at St Luke’s

Tuesday, 04/01/22 - 3:53pm