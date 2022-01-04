Festive house lights in Tinryland raises €18,500 to charity

Philip and Christine Walker, Lauren Cummins and her mother, Tina, and Richard and Marian Matthews)

By Elizabeth Lee

A magical, festive display of Christmas lights in Tinryland has raised an amazing €18,500 for charity as well as scooping third place in Energia Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2021.

Christina and Philip Walker, along with their neighbours, Marian and Richard Matthews, raised the money for the Make-A-Wish foundation after throngs of people flocked to see their wonderful light display throughout December. This was the second year that they won a prize from Energia and this year, they added the €2,000 prize money to their donation to Make-A-Wish, bringing the overall amount up to €18,500. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children that are seriously sick and every year, they help bring a little joy to hundreds of families in Ireland.

The Walkers decided to raise funds for the charity after meeting several youngsters and their families who called out to see their festival home in Tinryland.

“Christmas is all about the kids and this year, so many parents brought their sick children out to see our lights. You don’t really realise the work that Make A Wish Foundation do for these families so we picked them as our charity this year,” said Christina.

“The people of County Carlow and beyond have been so generous in donating to Make-A-Wish. We’ve had visitors from all over, including Cork, Monaghan, and even people from Thailand and Malta,” she continued. “This is what it’s all about, making memories.”

The Walkers and the Matthews’s families would like to thank all those who donated so generously to their charity event.