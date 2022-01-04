Gardaí appeal to motorists who may have given lifts to Donegal father and son

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have appealed to motorists who may have given lifts to the father and son involved in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Donegal just days before Christmas.

Daniel Duffy, aged 88, and his son Damien, aged 50, were found dead at their Letterkenny home on the afternoon of December 23rd.

Mr Duffy Snr was found inside the home while his son was found in a car in a shed at the rear of the house at Windyhall.

The results of a post-mortem carried out on Christmas Eve by the state pathologist’s office have not yet been released.

Milford-based Garda Sergeant Niall Maguire said they are seeking any drivers who may have been in contact with either of the men.

“We would like anybody with any information on this incident to come forward,” he said.

“In particular anybody who spoke with either male in person or by telephone or who provided transport or taxis who may have called to the house at Windyhall, Letterkenny on the 22nd or 23rd of December to please come forward.

“If you can help us, specifically people who may have spoken to them or may have given them lifts on the 22nd or 23rd of December, then please contact the gardaí in Letterkenny.

“We need to investigate as thoroughly as we can so we can assist the professionals in the future to prevent something like this from happening again,” he said.

Both men were buried together in Mr Duffy’s native Ramelton following their funeral mass at St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email [email protected] In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.