Permission granted for seven homes in Carlow

Tuesday, January 04, 2022

A PROPOSAL to complete a Carlow town housing development has received approval from local planners.

The application was lodged by John O’Shea and Laurence Phelan for works at Blackbog Grove, Quinagh. The development would see the construction of one three-bedroomed house and six four-bedroomed detached houses. Planning permission would also provide for the extension of an existing access road, connection to existing services and landscaping.

Ten housing units in the area have already been completed, along with a special needs home.

