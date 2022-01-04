What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, January 04, 2022

Ireland’s largest secondary teachers’ union calling for a postponement in the reopening of schools dominates Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) proposal for a staggered return, and the Government’s opposition to the move, is covered on the front pages of The Irish Times, Irish Examiner, Irish Independent and Irish Daily Mail.

The Echo leads with a warning over the impact keeping schools shut could have on children.

The Irish Daily Star leads with the new minimum unit alcohol pricing that comes into effect today.

The Irish Sun leads with a message of support from boxer Kellie Harrington to Alanna Quinn Idris, a teenager who suffered “life changing” injuries in an attack in Dublin on December 30th.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News both lead on a murder in Co Down.

 

In the UK, a civil sex lawsuit brought against Britain’s Prince Andrew makes the front page of The Guardian, the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Metro.

The other papers also cover the story, but the UK’s fight against the Omicron wave of Covid-19 is the lead story in The Times, the Daily Express and the i.

The Mars space race is the subject of the main story in the Daily Star.

The Financial Times leads with a story on Apple becoming the first company to reach a market value of $3 trillion.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Trains cancelled due to Covid-related absences

Tuesday, 04/01/22 - 10:42am

New rules mean judges seeking promotion must complete special training

Tuesday, 04/01/22 - 10:41am

Dubliners may get better view of stars under €55m street lighting upgrade

Tuesday, 04/01/22 - 10:35am