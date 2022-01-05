Bagenalstown trot raised over €1,500 for homecare team

A FANTASTIC sum of €1,500 was raised in Bagenalstown for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Marjorie Holligan organised a St Stephen’s Day trot with the help of Marion Smyth from the Bagenalstown branch of the homecare team. Around 100 people took part in the four-mile event that has run for over 20 years.

The Barrow Blend Café beside the canal in Bagenalstown sponsored the water for those who took part. A total of €1,535 was raised for the homecare team and Marjorie thanked all who supported and helped out at the event, particularly those who turn out every year. The homecare team has touched the lives of many families and the level generosity demonstrated that appreciation locally. The Barrow Blend also donated its tip jar towards the event.

With dispiriting news about Covid-19 in the run-up to Christmas, extra attention was paid to make the event as safe as possible. As soon as people arrived, they began their run or walk and left immediately after finishing.

“It was an absolutely fantastic turnout. We were so conscious with Covid and people being safe,” said a grateful Marjorie. “Given the current climate, we were mesmerised by the turnout.”