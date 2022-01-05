Man arrested following €70,000 drug seizure in Co Louth

Wednesday, January 05, 2022

Muireann Duffy

One man has been arrested following the seizure of €70,000 worth of drugs in Co Louth on Tuesday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road in Dundalk at approximately 11am.

During the course of the search €45,000 in cash was discovered in the vehicle.

During a follow-up search at a property on Park Street, Dundalk, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine, €17,000 worth of suspected MDMA and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the seizure and is currently being held at Dundalk Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

