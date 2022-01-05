Musicians bring festive cheer to care homes

By Suzanne Pender

A PLETHORA of well-known faces have been busy brightening up the Christmas and New Year holidays at residential care homes and centres all over the county.

Our own Orla Fallon, the legendary Mary Coughlan and even everyone’s favourite immunologist Luke O’Neill have been in Co Carlow over the past few weeks as part of Mobile Music Machine. Mobile Music Machine is part of Carlow Live and Local Music Festival, a wonderful way of bringing live music to residents and service users of some of county’s most valued centres.

Just before Christmas, the Irish Wheelchair Association’s centre at Kilkenny Road, Carlow enjoyed two days of entertainment, with both Orla Fallon and Mary Coughlan performing.

“We were delighted to welcome them to the centre, and the service users, staff and branch members really loved it,” said Mick Phelan, IWA service co-ordinator. “They were absolutely brilliant and very chatty and friendly with everyone,” he added.

Lots of goodwill and finger food also added to the wonderful festive atmosphere.

Mobile Music Machine visited 14 locations in the days before Christmas, then on Wednesday 29 December it was back in Co Carlow to perform four Covid Care Concerts, two in the Sacred Heart Hospital in Carlow town, at Borris Lodge Nursing Home and at Riverside Nursing in Ballon.

The concert once again welcomed Mary Coughlan with special guest Professor Luke O’Neill. The concerts were fully compliant with guidelines and, where possible, were held outdoors. With the current high Covid-19 numbers, Mobile Music Machine is taking a short pause but will return with more visits in the coming weeks.

Mobile Music Machine is part of Carlow Live and Local Music Festival, organised by the Arts Office of Carlow County Council.