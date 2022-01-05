Run raised €1.1k for Tullow Day Care Centre

Tuesday, January 04, 2022

Anne Rooney and her daughter Aine pictured during the St. Patrick’s GAA St. Stephen’s Day Run, Jog, Walk and Talk at Br. Leo Park, Tullow in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

RUNNERS and walkers did a ‘mile with a smile’ in Tullow on St Stephen’s Day, while some old and young bulls clashed.

It was a busy day at the local St Patrick’s GAA Club with fundraisers for Tullow Day Care Centre. About 100 people walked and ran around the track at Bro Leo Park, while St Pat’s club members faced off in a ‘Young Lads v Auld Lads’ match.

There were some father and sons playing, with some marking each other,” said Padraig Murphy of St Pat’s. There was the odd tasty tackle, with referee Lee Keating presiding over an entertaining encounter. However, the Auld Lads won out and claimed the bragging rights.

Action from the St. Patricks GAA “Young Lads v Auld Lads” in Br. Leo Park, Tullow in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Players from St. Patricks GAA who took part in the “Young Lads v Auld Lads” match in Br. Leo Park, Tullow in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Around 100 people took part in the run/walk on the track, which was open between 11am and 2pm. More than €1,100 was raised for the day care centre and the events were organised by Chris Murphy and John Lynam.

We do it every year for the day care,” said Padraig. “It’s a facility used by the elderly in the community and it’s a great way to support what they do. They do huge work for Meals on Wheels as well.”

Some of the walkers and their children who took part in the St. Patrick’s GAA St. Stephen’s Day Run, Jog, Walk and Talk at Br. Leo Park, Tullow in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

