Lions roar into 2022 with final meeting of old year

Incoming President of Carlow Lions Club John Carley (top left) Shane Kennelly, outgoing President of Carlow Lions Club hands over to incoming President John Carley (top right) and below Leo Grogan receives his Melvin Jones Award

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Lions Club concluded their activities with a roar as they reflected on a busy 2021 at their recent final meeting of the year.

At a very-well attended meeting held under strict Covid rules, members reviewed the Launch our Christmas Food Appeal, discussed environmental projects planned for 2022 and also got an insight into a school for the deaf in Beirut, which Carlow Lions Club are looking forward to supporting in 2022.

The December meeting also inducted three new members to Carlow Lions Club and presented the Melvin Jones Award to Lion Leo Grogan.

The busy meeting also saw the inauguration of John Carlow as Carlow Lions Club president for 2022.