Updated Digital Covid Certs to be issued to booster recipients from Thursday night

Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment Ossian Smyth has said that updated Digital Covid Certs will be sent via email from Thursday night to people who have had their booster shots.

The Minister told Newstalk Breakfast that the new certs are being issued as the EU will be introducing new rules on travel from February 1st.

Under the new rules, the current Covid Digital Certs will be valid for only nine months after completing the primary two-dose course.

According to Mr Smyth, the process of sending out the new certs will commence on Thursday night (via email) to everyone who had a booster shot.

If, for some reason, a person does not have an email address then they will receive a text which will give step-by-step instructions on how to access the cert, he explained.

When asked if the new cert would be required for indoor hospitality in the near future, Mr Smyth said that at present the plan was for it to be used for international travel.

While other countries in Europe were requiring proof of booster for access to some facilities, that was not yet the plan in Ireland, he said.

However, as reported in the Irish Examiner, Micheál Martin previously confirmed that people wishing to enter pubs and restaurants will soon have to show proof of having a booster vaccine.

“The HSE is now working on including the booster within the vaccination record and cert,” Mr Martin said.

“Government decisions will have to be taken. It is very clear to us that the benefits of the booster are very significant right now, above all, preventing severe illness from Omicron.”

As the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are set to meet on Thursday, the Cabinet has decided that passengers arriving in Ireland are no longer required to produce a negative Covid-19 test.

It is understood that the Government will also ask the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, to consider reviewing the rules for people who are identified as close contacts and are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach said he does not think there will be any major changes in restrictions.

“The restrictions we have now are set to run until the end of January and the public have responded well to adjustment of behaviour and that is having an impact,” Mr Martin said.

-Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke