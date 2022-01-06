Rathvilly regeneration project receives funding boost

There was delight in Rathvilly as substantial funding was approved for a village regeneration project.

€220,000 was awarded to the ‘Vision Rathvilly’ project which involves a multi-purpose hub in a former school premises. The hub would be used for social, cultural, economic and community purposes.

The funding was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD as part of the ‘Our Rural Future’ programme.

€21.5 million for 27 landmark regeneration projects in rural communities across the country.

In a Facebook post, local councillor Brian O’Donoghue said the funding would begin the process of bringing the Phoenix Centre back to life.

“This is funding that will allow for the Phoenix Centre project to be brought to planning stage and go forward to a multi-million euro development in the next round of funding.”