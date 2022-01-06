Two gardaí hailed as heroes for river rescue



Garda Pat Mulcahy and Garda David Bergin

By Conor Forrest

TWO Athy gardaí who rescued a man from the River Barrow on New Year’s Day have been lauded as heroes for their bravery and courage.

On Saturday 1 January 2022 at approximately 5.20pm, the alarm was raised by a passer-by after a man was spotted in the water at Crom Abu Bridge in Athy.

Gardaí Patrick Mulcahy and David Bergin from Athy Garda Station were dispatched to the scene and a search was commenced of the Barrow which was in high flood at the time.

Garda Mulcahy said that he had his colleague had scanned both sides of the river. “We weren’t seeing anything,” he said, explaining they then went down the courthouse side.

It was hard to see as it was dark but Garda Bergin caught sight of something in his light and went back on it. “We could make out that there was a person… at the far side,” said Garda Mulcahy.

The two gardaí tore back across the bridge and ran down around by the library. There they were met with the water at least “15 feet from where you should be entering… it was back a good bit,” said Garda Mulcahy

He could hear the man shouting.“We couldn’t see him because the water was up so high and we were back so far. There’s a hedge line down along there as well… it’s a big, overgrown hedge going down along the river… he was at the far side of that,” the garda explained.

Garda Mulcahy went into the river, his colleague behind him with a torch. Garda Mulcahy managed to make a lunge, caught the man’s hand, got a grip and pulled him towards him and Garda Bergin pulled the two of them in up onto the bank.

Meanwhile Detectives Ken McDonald and Pamela Whelan had arrived on the scene. “They were on top of us literally as we were coming out of the water,” said Garda Mulcahy. Det. Whelan got a silver tinfoil blanket and they wrapped the man in it while Det McDonald sprinted back to the garda station and came back with blankets. The two of them kind of worked on him then and kept him going, kept the… heat in his body,” said Garda Mulcahy until the emergency services arrived.

The Fire Service treated the man before he was transported by HSE ambulance to the Midlands Hospital in Portlaoise.

Garda Mulcahy said he believed the man was in a stable condition following his ordeal.

“Once again we saw the bravery and courage of members of An Garda Síochána on New Year’s Day in the town of Athy. Giving little thought to their own lives, both gardai rescued a man from the River Barrow,” said Senator Mark Wall.

“Garda Mulcahy and Garda Bergin are to be congratulated for their bravery, the town of Athy is very lucky to have them both serving in the town. I’m sure upon behalf of everyone in the town, I thank them most sincerely for their life saving efforts.”

Senator Wall’s comments were echoed on social media with many people commenting on the bravery and courage of the two gardaí.