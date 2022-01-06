Two men charged over Ballyfermot assault on Alanna Quinn Idris and friend

Gardaí have charged two men in connection with an assault on 17-year-old Alanna Quinn Idris and her friend in Ballyfermot, Dublin last week.

Both men, who are aged in their late teens, were arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of involvement in the attack, which happened near the civic offices on the Ballyfermot Road on the night of December 30th.

The men are due to appear in court on Friday charged in connection with the assault, a Garda statement said on Thursday evening.

Ms Quinn Idris has been told by doctors there is a 90 per cent chance she will lose sight in one of her eyes following the attack, with her injuries including a ruptured eyeball, broken teeth and broken bones in her cheek and eye socket.

A male friend she was with at the time was also assaulted and suffered knife injuries.

A GoFundMe page established to support Ms Quinn Idris and the injured man has now raised more than €80,000 – far in excess of its €5,000 goal – after more than 3,000 donations. The donations are to be split equally between Ms Quinn Idris and her friend.

Both Ms Quinn Idris and the young man she was with have been discharged from hospital.