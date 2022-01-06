Wallace says ‘yes’ to long-time love

Thursday, January 06, 2022

Cllr Adrienne Wallace and her fiancé Robert Carroll got engaged over Christmas

By Suzanne Pender

CLLR Adrienne Wallace has decided to put a ring on it and by saying ‘yes’ to forever with her engagement to long-time love Robert Carroll.

The People Before Profit councillor gave love a ringing endorsement when Robert romantically proposed on a Cork beach, while the couple were in Adrienne’s native county on 30 December.

“I’m delighted,” she told The Nationalist. “We were out on the beach with the dogs and he proposed and then we went for a walk along the cliffs … it was lovely and to be in Cork and able to have family around to celebrate with,” she added.

Robert from Ballysax, Co Kildare and Adrienne have been dating for two-and-a-half years.

“Our first date was actually in Oak Park so he was going to propose there, but with everything going on he did it when we were in Cork. Yeah, he had the ring and everything – he did well,” she laughed.

Love is definitely in the air for Carlow’s councillors, with three members getting engaged in the past year, with cllrs Fintan Phelan and Brian O’Donoghue also popping the question, while it was wedding bells for cllr William Paton, who married long-term partner Brett Campbell in 2021.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Rathvilly regeneration project receives funding boost

Thursday, 06/01/22 - 4:45pm

Carlow drops down litter league table

Thursday, 06/01/22 - 4:33pm

Deadline for new Carlow firefighters tomorrow

Thursday, 06/01/22 - 4:30pm