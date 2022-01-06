Wallace says ‘yes’ to long-time love

By Suzanne Pender

CLLR Adrienne Wallace has decided to put a ring on it and by saying ‘yes’ to forever with her engagement to long-time love Robert Carroll.

The People Before Profit councillor gave love a ringing endorsement when Robert romantically proposed on a Cork beach, while the couple were in Adrienne’s native county on 30 December.

“I’m delighted,” she told The Nationalist. “We were out on the beach with the dogs and he proposed and then we went for a walk along the cliffs … it was lovely and to be in Cork and able to have family around to celebrate with,” she added.

Robert from Ballysax, Co Kildare and Adrienne have been dating for two-and-a-half years.

“Our first date was actually in Oak Park so he was going to propose there, but with everything going on he did it when we were in Cork. Yeah, he had the ring and everything – he did well,” she laughed.

Love is definitely in the air for Carlow’s councillors, with three members getting engaged in the past year, with cllrs Fintan Phelan and Brian O’Donoghue also popping the question, while it was wedding bells for cllr William Paton, who married long-term partner Brett Campbell in 2021.