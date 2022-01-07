100 jobs at risk following National Pen decision to relocate fulfilment operations

Elaine Keogh

The chief executive officer of National Pen has said 100 jobs are at risk in Dundalk as it moves fulfilment operations to its facility in the Czech Republic.

In a statement on Friday evening, the company’s president Peter Kelly said the decision was taken as “the closer proximity to market will enable faster delivery to our core customer base across mainland Europe.”

He added the company “has been digitally transforming our business from a value-based brand to a service-oriented brand”, with one of the key aspects of the transformation being to reduce turn-around times on customer orders.

“The ongoing supply chain environment, coupled with a customer base that is increasingly shopping online, has led to our efforts to invest in technology, e-commerce and supply chain capabilities to remain best in class in our industry.

“For this reason, we plan to cease fulfilment operations at our Dundalk facility from next calendar year, 2023.

“From 2023 onwards, we plan to conduct the fulfilment of European orders at National Pen’s facility in the Czech Republic as the closer proximity to market will enable faster delivery to our core customer base across mainland Europe.”

At risk

Mr Kelly said the relocation of fulfilment operations next year “is in no way a reflection on the excellent work our fulfilment teams have done throughout the years in Dundalk”, however, he confirmed “100 fulfilment roles will be at risk as a result of this operational restructure”.

There are approximately 200 non-fulfilment roles at the Dundalk facility which will not be affected.

Mr Kelly added: “National Pen remains fully committed to Dundalk as our international headquarters and a crucial site of operational importance.

“We plan to further invest in our online operations in Ireland with the creation of 50 new technology and e-commerce positions in Ireland over the next five years in partnership with the IDA.”

Responding to the news, local Labour TD Ged Nash said: “The news of further job losses at National Pen, coming less than two years after a major round of lay-offs at the operation, is devastating for the workers and families in Dundalk and across the region who depend on the firm for their incomes.

“Workers at the company are experiencing restructuring fatigue and while the company says it is committed to the town, experience tells us to be vigilant in terms of such commitments.”

“The company needs to learn and apply the lessons of the last round of redundancies at the company and engage meaningfully and respectfully with their loyal workers and their representatives in respect of the statutory redundancy consultation process,” Mr Nash added.