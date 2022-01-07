Anger as defib unit vandalised in Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

A VITAL piece of life-saving equipment in Carlow town was vandalised this week – a potential death sentence for someone in the grip of cardiac arrest.

The publicly-funded automated external defibrillator (AED) located outside Dinn Rí on Tullow Street was vandalised on New Year’s Eve/early New Year’s Day, its protective screen smashed, rendering the device unusable.

“Defibrillators are not government funded, they are funded by communities and volunteers, so for another person to come and destroy that … well, it’s very disheartening,” reflected Caroline Darden, a co-ordinator with Carlow Town Community First Responders (CFR).

“Obviously you’ve seen the amount of effort that has gone into creating awareness and the thousands of euro spent on providing outdoor heated AED units,” she added.

Carlow Town CFR, along with groups from around the county, have fundraised for the purchase of a number of AEDs, often installed in public locations with the support of Carlow people, local businesses and community groups. Caroline explains that outdoor AEDs are stored in a thermostat-controlled unit which, when damaged, directly affects the workings of this life-saving device.

“It’s a thermostat-controlled unit, so if you remove the cover it makes the AED unusable. So because of the action of this person, the AED was taken out of action for days,” explained Caroline.

“The reality is for cardiac arrest, the sooner you can shock someone the better chance they have of a positive outcome; with it removed from Tullow Street, that’s wasting more time for people who really need it.”

The fully-repaired AED is expected to be returned to Tullow Street this week.

“Carlow gardaí have been very supportive to us from the beginning and with this they were very fast off the mark. I know they have a very clear image of the person from CCTV so hopefully that person will be caught,” said Caroline.

Co Carlow CFR is one of many groups calling for cross-party support for the Life Saving Equipment Bill, 2018, which is currently before Seanad Éireann. This draft legislation would impose a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, a €50,000 fine or both for those convicted of interfering with a life-saving equipment, including defibrillators and lifebuoys.

“People who vandalise these are putting lives at risk, and TDs and ministers should be pushing for this bill to be put into law,” said Caroline.

“It started in 2017, and it’s now 2022. We need that bill to be put into law. CFR Ireland is in support of it, the gardaí are in support of it. I don’t know of any group that isn’t,” concluded Caroline.