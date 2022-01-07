Application lodged for Carlow wind farm

A planning application for a wind farm on the Carlow/Kilkenny border has been formally commenced.

A wind farm of seven turbines is being proposed spanning townlands in The Ridge electoral district, about 8km west from Leighlinbridge. The townlands are Knocknabranagh, Knockbraun and Baunreagh in Co Carlow and Coolcullen, Co Kilkenny.

Gaeltech, trading as White Hill Limited, has made a pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanála with a view to determine if the proposal amounts to a Strategic Infrastructure Development project.

If that is the case, the application will be lodged directly with the planning body, as opposed to local authorities in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The approximate tip height of the turbines is 180 metres, with each generating 7mw to 8mw.

The company has set up a website, whitehillwindfarm.ie, which posts updates. It says the public consultation process began in March 2021. The company claims the development will provide green energy to 40,000 households.