Carlow anglers invited to apply for funding

Angling clubs in Carlow are invited to apply for funding from Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats and the promotion of recreational angling is running its 2022 Sponsorship Programme.

Angling clubs, groups and associations in Carlow and all over Ireland are being invited to apply for sponsorship funding before the January 21st deadline and in 2022, the €30,000 fund will have a particular focus on initiatives aimed at beginners and young anglers, as well as events that promote sustainable angling tourism.

Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “In 2022, our top priority is supporting projects and events that encourage more young people and beginners to try angling sustainably, as well as initiatives that help grow sustainable angling tourism throughout Ireland.”

She added: “As more people in Carlow enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of being outdoors, mainly driven by Covid-19 guidelines, we are seeing greater levels of interest in angling nationally. For example, nearly one in five Irish adults are “likely” to try angling in the future, according to Amárach Research. In addition to supporting those who would like to go fishing for the first time, we also have a unique opportunity through the Sponsorship Programme to highlight the importance of biodiversity, conservation and sustainable angling.”

The programme will remain open for funding applications until Friday 21 January 2022. Meanwhile, applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance can be made to Inland Fisheries Ireland throughout the year.