Carlow dental clinic opens new oral surgery department

A LONG-ESTABLISHED Carlow dental practice has launched a new oral surgery department.

The Dental Suite at 69 Tullow Street is an expansion of Madden’s Dental Clinic, located next door at number 68. The new state-of-the-art facility is fronted by Dr Rabie Elbalasy, a specialist in an array of dental areas, including implants and oral reconstructions. The new clinic is equipped to carry out implantology and facial cosmetics.

Dr Rabie has located to Carlow with a view to taking up practice at the proposed new Carlow hospital on the Dublin Road, opposite MSD. The 140-bed unit, which includes medical and dental facilities, is set to open in 2023.

The Dental Suite had its official opening just before Christmas, with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on hand to do the honours.