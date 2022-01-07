  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow dental clinic opens new oral surgery department

Carlow dental clinic opens new oral surgery department

Friday, January 07, 2022

Back row: Mazen Lobbad, dental surgeon Dr Rabie Elbalasy, dental nurse manager Naoise McNulty, dental assistant Joanna Zawadzka and dental surgeon Dr Sharmistha Bhattacharyya; (front row) Aimee Madden, Dr James Madden, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and dental nurse clinic manager Mairead Kavanagh

A LONG-ESTABLISHED Carlow dental practice has launched a new oral surgery department.

The Dental Suite at 69 Tullow Street is an expansion of Madden’s Dental Clinic, located next door at number 68. The new state-of-the-art facility is fronted by Dr Rabie Elbalasy, a specialist in an array of dental areas, including implants and oral reconstructions. The new clinic is equipped to carry out implantology and facial cosmetics.

Dr Rabie has located to Carlow with a view to taking up practice at the proposed new Carlow hospital on the Dublin Road, opposite MSD. The 140-bed unit, which includes medical and dental facilities, is set to open in 2023.

The Dental Suite had its official opening just before Christmas, with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on hand to do the honours.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow anglers invited to apply for funding

Friday, 07/01/22 - 4:37pm

Op Trans event will celebrate new walking track in Ballinkillen

Friday, 07/01/22 - 4:31pm

What’s planned for your area

Friday, 07/01/22 - 4:28pm