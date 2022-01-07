Covid deaths near 6,000 as hospitalisations climb towards 950

Muireann Duffy

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland are edging closer to the 6,000-mark, with 5,952 recorded in the State since the pandemic began.

In the week to Tuesday, January 4th, 11 additional Covid deaths were noted, while 157 such deaths were attributed to December, according to the Irish Examiner.

The figures come as the Department of Health confirmed 21,926 new cases of the virus on Friday evening.

Hospitalisation continue to rise rapidly. As of 8am on Friday, there were 936 patients with Covid being treated. However, Covid-related ICU admissions remain stable, fluctuating between the mid-80 to low-90s over the past week, with 84 patients in intensive care this morning.

Since the onset of the pandemic, eight people under-25, 18 people aged 25-34 and 47 people aged 35-44 have died from the virus. Twenty healthcare workers have also died as a result of Covid.

Over-75s account for the largest number of deaths, the majority of which occurred during the third wave in January 2020.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now approximately 4,450 cases per 100,000 people, a 237 per cent increase from December 2nd, according to HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry.

Speaking at a HSE briefing on Thursday, Dr Henry said 92.4 per cent of over-12s are now vaccinated, while 20 per cent of teenagers aged 16 and 17 have received a booster vaccine since January 2nd.