Hardy souls brave chilly waters for Christmas dip

Friday, January 07, 2022

Shannen O’Keeffe and Caoimhe Fitzpatrick

Fiona Glover and her daughter Libby

Jeffrey Kavanagh exits the water

Miriam Doyle and her daughters Maia and Elle

Kevin Duggan, Paul Byrne and Gerry Brennan, the organisers of the annual Christmas Day swim

Participants take to the water during the annual Christmas Day swim at Carlow Town Park

Mikey and Jeffrey Kavanagh, Michael Lyons, Shane Glover, Justin Moore, Shannen OKeeffe and Maria Ryan took part in the annual Christmas Day swim

Thomas Ratahi is about to make a big splash during the annual Christmas Day swim at Carlow Town Park in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Elizabeth Lee

ALMOST 50 people took the plunge and jumped onto the swirling waters of the River Barrow on Christmas Day to raise money for Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children.

Over the years, an amazing €156,000 has been raised – and that’s not even counting this year’s total. €2,300 has been donated through a GoFundMe page and with scores of sponsorships cards waiting to be submitted, this year’s tally should look very healthy.

The weather was the wettest it’s been in all the 16 years that the charity event has been taking place, making conditions even more challenging.

“It was spilling rain all day; it never stopped! The water wasn’t as cold this year as in other years so the coldest part was actually waiting to get into the water,” said Jerry Brennan, the man who organises the swim every year.

The swimmers were cheered on by supporters, who gathered on the river bank, while members of the Order of Malta and Carlow Sub Aqua Club were on hand to ensure that everyone was safe.

Jerry would like to sincerely thank everyone who took part and donated to the cause, the Order of Malta and Carlow Sub Aqua Club members and Hickson Safety for their advice.

“We’ve had a very good response to our sponsorship cards and to our GoFundMe page. People are so generous and everyone involved is so good to give up their time on Christmas Day, so sincere thanks to them all,” said Jerry.

If you would like to make a donation, a GoFundMe page that Jerry set up will be available until the end of January. Log onto

www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-day-swim-for-crumlin-hospital.

