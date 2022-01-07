Much-loved muinteoir Treasa retires after 38 years’ service in the Gaelscoil

By Suzanne Pender

A DEDICATED and much-loved teacher bade a fond farewell to Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc just before Christmas after almost four decades of service. Treasa Uí Néill, the school’s vice-principal, retired on the final school day before the Christmas holidays, enjoying a wonderful send-off from colleagues and pupils.

A native of Co Kerry, Treasa spent all of her teaching career at the Gaelscoil, starting at the school in 1983, when it was still very much in its infancy. From the school’s humble beginnings, Treasa has been instrumental in the extraordinary growth that the Gaelscoil has enjoyed over the past 38 years, now welcoming almost 500 pupils.

Hard-working and very loyal to the Gaelscoil, Treasa took a very active role in drama at the school over the years. She was also known for her meticulous and careful approach when it came to perfecting language and grammar, giving generations of local children a solid foundation for their education.

For Treasa’s final day, staff and pupils at the school came up with imaginative ways to ensure she got the send-off she deserved, while abiding by all the restrictions.

A wonderful song about Treasa, composed by muinteoir Eimear to the tune of ***If you’re happy and you know it*** was carefully learned by every child and sung with gusto to Treasa from every classroom, while there was also a beautiful cake made by muinteoir Mary Rose. Presentations were made by colleagues, the board of management and the parents’ association Cairde.

Treasa was joined for the celebrations by her husband Noel, her sister Maureen and her brother-in-law Paul Dooley, along with family friends Fionnula and Shay Conry.

There was also a very special virtual message from Treasa’s mother and many of her former teaching colleagues. Unfortunately, Treasa’s children Áine and Ciarán were unable to attend.

Also there to wish Treasa well were former Gaelscoil principals Bríde de Róiste and Aingeal Uí Dhalaigh, chairperson of the board of management Maria Mhic Dhiarmada and school chaplain An tAthair Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh.

School principal Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin and teacher Majella Ní Riain also spoke and wished Treasa well in her retirement. Also there as a very special guest was Kate Ní Bhriain, who holds the unique distinction of being a pupil in Treasa’s very first class at the Gaelscoil – the junior infants class of 1983. Kate, a teacher at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, is also a parent at the Gaelscoil.

In her words of thanks, Treasa referred to this wonderful cycle of past pupils later becoming Gaelscoil parents or, in some cases, teachers at the school, which she has witnessed over the years – a testament to the genuine affection the Gaelscoil holds for so many.

Treasa is now looking forward to her retirement and maybe spending more time travelling when it’s safe to do so.