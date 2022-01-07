Op Trans event will celebrate new walking track in Ballinkillen

AN Operation Transformation walk will take place next Sunday in Ballinkillen.

Carlow Sports Partnership will facilitate the 5km walk and roll in conjunction with Ballinkillen Hurling Club to celebrate the launch of its new walking track.

The track is fully accessible for all levels of mobility, including wheelchair users and prams. The walk will consist of a group warm-up and a lap of the new track, followed by a road walk and concluding with a final lap of the track.

It’s important to note that the road is quite hilly with uneven terrain and may not be suitable for all levels of fitness or persons with limited mobility. In this case, participants are welcome to walk and roll five laps of the new track to complete the 5km distance.

The walk will be led by trained personnel, who will set the pace and spread out among the group to ensure everyone is supported and encouraged. The route will be marshalled and signposted at each junction, with first-aid responders on site.

Carlow Sports Partnership will also provide a limited number of hi-visibility jackets and snoods to participants, which will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed throughout the event. A photographer will also be present, so please let a volunteer or staff member know if you do not wish to be photographed. Queries can be sent to [email protected]