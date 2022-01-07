Parents urged to get their children vaccinated amid record breaking Covid-19 cases

Parents across the State are being encouraged to get their children vaccinated amid record-breaking Covid-19 cases.

The vaccination programme is currently open to children aged 5-11 years old who have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness from Covid-19 or those who live with someone who is at higher risk from the virus.

From Saturday, vaccinations will open to all children aged 5-11 years-old.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has urged parents to get their children vaccinated.

“Over the Christmas period we reported the highest daily numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases,” Mr Donnelly said.

“As we wait for more evidence to emerge on the severity of infection with the Omicron variant, it is important that we continue to encourage all of those eligible for vaccination to come forward.

“Vaccination offers an extra level of protection for all of us,” he added.

“It is important to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine with your child. As a parent of children in this age group myself, I know that children have many questions about Covid-19 and about this vaccine, and it is important to ensure they can access the information material the HSE have made available.”

‘Genuine concerns’

Speaking on Friday, director general of the HSE Paul Reid said he was happy with the pace at which children were being registered for the vaccine, to date 73,000 of the 480,000 eligible had registered.

According to Mr Reid, he wanted the campaign for children to roll out in a calm manner. He also said he fully respected parental concerns and wanted them to avail of all the information available.

COVID-19 vaccine registration is now open for all children aged 5-11. A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get a COVID-19 vaccine. To register & give consent for your child, visit our website: https://t.co/O9azIrrlua#ForUsAll | #COVIDVaccines pic.twitter.com/vwLxWI4A30 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 6, 2022

Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac), Professor Karina Butler said that all potential risks and benefits of vaccination, including the direct and indirect effects on health and wellbeing were considered before the vaccine was recommended for children.

“The potential benefits of vaccination are most obvious for children with underlying conditions, and, as such, the Niac have recommended that this group be prioritised for vaccination,” Professor Butler explained.

“As a paediatric doctor, I know that many parents and guardians will have genuine concerns and questions about Covid-19 vaccination for their children.

“However, when the available evidence relating to the risk Covid-19 can pose to some children, as well as the significant negative impact on the lives of all of them, particularly the educational and social lives of our children, are considered, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks.

“I urge all parents and guardians to encourage their children to receive their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them.”