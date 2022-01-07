Recycle your Christmas tree for free at Powerstown amenity site

  • Home >
Friday, January 07, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

WITH the festivities behind us, the question now turns to what to do with your lacklustre Christmas tree? Carlow County Council is currently offering a service where it will recycle your live Christmas tree for free up to 31 January at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site.

The civic amenity site is open from Tuesday to Friday, 8.30am to 4pm, and on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm. Artificial trees will not be accepted and there’s a maximum of three trees for each customer.

Customers are also advised to arrive at least 20 minutes before closing time. Powerstown Civic Amenity Site is located at Eircode R93RF22 or you can call 059 9172406.

