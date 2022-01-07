What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Kenneth Fox

Much of Friday’s front pages are dominated by schools reopening and the high levels of absenteeism. There is also a focus on Nphet deciding not to recommend any new recommendations.

The Irish Times front page focuses on 2021 Feeder School Tables 2021 which shows that students from fee-charging schools are significantly more likely to progress to high points college courses.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile focuses on schools reopening after the Christmas break and the high number of absentees across the country.

The Echo in Cork focuses on a decision by a judge at Midleton District Court not to grant free legal aid to those who breached Covid regulations.

The Irish Independent leads on Nphet advice that there should be no plan to introduce a requirement to have a Covid booster cert to dine indoors.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the Golfgate trial in Galway and the defences argument that there was huge hysteria around the Oireachats Golf Society dinner which took place last year.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the Golfgate trial in Galway and the defences argument that there was huge hysteria around the Oireachats Golf Society dinner which took place last year.

The Irish Dail Star leads on the mother of Alanna Quinn Idris who was brutally beaten in Ballyfermot who returned to the scene of the crime.

The Irish Dail Star leads on the mother of Alanna Quinn Idris who was brutally beaten in Ballyfermot who returned to the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers focus on inflation and the impact it will have on the cost of living.

The Guardian leads on an exclusive story about businesswoman Michelle Mone and Conservative supporter who was awarded £200 million from the UK government for PPE contracts.

The Guardian leads on an exclusive story about businesswoman Michelle Mone and Conservative supporter who was awarded £200 million from the UK government for PPE contracts.

The Daily Express focuses on the cost of living squeeze in the UK and how it will effect the older generation most.

The Daily Express focuses on the cost of living squeeze in the UK and how it will effect the older generation most.

The Daily Telegraph meanwhile focus on how it will change who falls under a higher rate of tax.

The Daily Telegraph meanwhile focus on how it will change who falls under a higher rate of tax.

The Daily Mail focus on comments from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who touched on a court case where four people were cleared of criminal damager for toppling a statue in Brighton.

The Mirror in the UK focuses on Prince Andrew trying to sell up a Swiss chalet to free up money to pay for a settlement in the Virginia Giuffre case.

The Metro focuses on Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic who is being held up in an Australian hotel room after his visa was cancelled entering the country.

The Financial Times focuses on Joe Biden's speech on the anniversary of January 6th and the threat the insurrection on the Capitol posed to democracy.

Finally, The Financial Times focuses on Joe Biden’s speech on the anniversary of January 6th and the threat the insurrection on the Capitol posed to democracy.