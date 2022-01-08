Country music star Derek kicks off his Irish tour in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S own Derek Ryan kicks off his much-anticipated Soft Ground 2022 Irish tour in where else but Carlow!

The singer-songwriter takes to the stage in Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow on Saturday 22 January, the first of an exciting 23-date tour, which sees the hugely popular country music star perform live for fans right across the country.

Current government restrictions mean the Mount Wolseley concert is moved to the earlier start time of 5.30pm, with doors opening at 5pm.

Derek is very much looking forward to performing for his home fans and kicking off the first concert of the Soft Ground Tour in Carlow.

Despite an incredibly difficult period for the entertainment scene, the singer-songwriter has used his time away from live performances to create new material and he also recently released Soft Ground, his 12th studio album.

The latest offering contains 12 original songs, including Wherever You are Going, which was a top ten hit on the Irish charts. Other singles include You’re Some Girl and Carlow Tonight, which is a big favourite with Carlovians living abroad. The video for Carlow Tonight was released in December. It’s enjoying massive exposure on TV and is proving to be a wonderful anthem for Carlow people all over the world. The video can be viewed on Derek’s social media platforms.

On its release, Soft Ground went straight into the official UK country album charts and has remained in the top ten for an incredible 11 weeks. It was also a top ten hit in the official Irish charts following its launch in October. Derek has previously scored two number one album hits with The Simple Things and One Good Night.

Derek is no stranger to chart success, having written many songs for a number of fellow performers on the country music scene, which went on to become number one hits on the iTunes charts. He also enjoyed a number of top ten hits in his boyband days in the Irish and UK charts and even secured a number one in Japan! He is also one of the few Irish artists to have performed on Top of the Pops on a number of occasions.

Tickets (€30) for the Mount Wolseley show are available at derekryanmusic.com or from the hotel.