€250k funding approved for Potato Market project

By Suzanne Pender

FUNDING of €250,000 has been approved for the Carlow Exchange project – an outdoor civic space planned for Potato Market, Carlow.

The Carlow Exchange is part of the regeneration of Carlow town centre and will offer a covered space for civic use, as well as a focal point in Potato Market.

“This €250,000 funding is great for the town,” stated deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor. The project will develop a small area at Potato Market, which Carlow Farmers’ Market will be able to utilise, as well as being a wonderful outdoor meeting space and used for community events. It is great that we have more available space for our excellent farmers’ market here in Carlow,” she said.

Carlow Exchange is also capable of catering for the venue needs of groups in the changed environment of Covid and has also been designed with Carlow’s night-time economy in mind.

The project also retains the majority of the remaining stone wall on site, allowing the project to restore the traditional character in a modern way.