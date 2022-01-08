Irishman dies while trying to rescue son in Australia

Olivia Kelleher

Over twenty thousand Australian dollars has been raised to help pay for the education of the children of an Irishman who drowned while rescuing his son after he slipped in to water rapids in Queensland.

Father of three Cassan Cowman (49) lost his life at around 2pm local time last Sunday when the family were enjoying a day out at Wappa Falls.

Mr Cowman bravely managed to push his son out of the water, but he did not resurface. The body of the Cork man, who was known to his friends as Cass, was discovered later that evening.

His wife Trish has paid tribute to her husband, whom she described as a “fabulous father” and “passionate about politics and social justice”.

“Our Irish and Australian families and friends are mourning the loss of Cassan, our father, husband, brother, friend,” she said in a statement.

“Last Sunday at Wappa Falls, Cassan jumped into the falls to rescue his sons; he pushed them out of the water, but was unable to save himself.

“Cassan moved from his beloved County Cork with his family to Australia 15 months ago, and was in love with our beaches, blue skies and bushland, and went exploring with his family at every opportunity.

“Cassan was a fabulous father to his three children, dryly funny and very passionate about ethics, politics, social justice, and of course Ireland beating the All Blacks in Dublin.”

Originally from Donoughmore in Cork, Mr Cowman is survived by his wife and their children Ormond (11), Ella (9), and Torin (7).

Friends of Mr Cowman have set up a Gofundme page to assist his family and raise funds for his children’s education.

Tracey Anne Lutton, the organiser of the page, said Ormond, Ella and Torin were the “apple of Cass’ eye” and like any parent he wanted the best for their future.

“Cass was charismatic, Irish to a fault, but at the end of the day ultimately he simply loved his family.

“He was a devoted family man through and through, working day and night to provide for his family,” she said.