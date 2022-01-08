My wish for 2022: better driving etiquette

WE all start the New Year with the best of intentions: I’m going to lose weight, get more exercise, take up a new sport, I must be more understanding … the list is endless. But as with human nature, come the second or third week of 2022 many of those resolutions will have gone by the wayside and we revert to normality – couldn’t be bothered going to the gym, fed up and not losing weight fast enough – anything to justify ‘giving up’.

If that sounds familiar, don’t be too hard on yourself. We – me included – have all been there. I have battled with an expanding waistline all of my life and I’m constantly losing, but so what! I can and will try again.

These are not life and death decisions; well, maybe some are, but we choose not to acknowledge the fact that we could be prone to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and many more – but all that is a little morbid at the start of a new year.

Sadly, lives had already been lost among one group of people this year, and others who have been injured as a result of something most of us are guilty of – driving either too fast, not paying enough attention to the rules of the road or simply not being courteous to others.

I’m no Holy Joe. On occasion, I have been as guilty as the next person of driving too fast, but I would like to think I use the horn sparingly and have some respect for other motorists. Road rage has become acceptable nowadays. People shout abuse at others while behind the wheel of their car, something they probably wouldn’t dream of doing if standing in front of that person.

Another ‘norm’ is waving a clenched fist at someone – again, an act of aggression which is not really acceptable but says an awful lot about a person’s mindset.

Simple courtesy towards other road users would make life much more bearable for all of us, even those who have driven out in front of us when they shouldn’t have. We are all annoying at times, but when we’re driving we seem to forget that. We are ‘experts’, even when our actions say otherwise.

What I find most abhorrent is the clenched fist. That gesture can leave the recipient in fear, and that’s a dreadful way to leave anyone. In the past, such gestures have been made towards me. On one particular occasion I knew I was wrong, but at the next set of traffic lights, I stopped, got out of the car and walked towards the offender, who suddenly realised I was not the cowering type, thought better of what he had done and locked the door of his car. I simply asked why he had done such a thing, but he did not answer. And like all cowards and bullies, when confronted, he wouldn’t even make eye contact with me. That came as no surprise, but I was mildly amused by the reaction of other road users who had witnessed the incident and had smiles on their faces when I walked back to my car. Perhaps they, too, had been subjected to such needless treatment.

I’m not advocating anyone to imitate me – in fact, don’t – but if we all show a measure of restraint while driving, perhaps we will see a further reduction in the number of road deaths in the coming 12 months.

I know that 2022 hasn’t got off to a great start – one death is too many – but just like the New Year resolutions we may already have binned, we can always start again. We are only less than a week into 2022, so there is plenty of time.