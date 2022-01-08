Sinéad O’Connor pays tribute to son Shane after tragic death

Sarah Slater

Singer Sinéad O’Connor has paid tribute to her 17-year-old son following his death in tragic circumstances.

Shortly after midnight, the singer posted a tribute to the 17-year-old on the Twitter page, Sinéad The 1 and Only.

Ms O’Connor said that her son, with former partner musician Donal Lunny, was the “light of her life” and “the lamp of my soul.”

A photo of her son was shared and she dedicated the Bob Marley song Ride natty ride to him saying; “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

A missing person’s alert was issued by gardaí on Thursday for Shane O’Connor. On Saturday morning, Gardaí said the missing person appeal had been stood down following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday.

Singer, songwriter and journalist Sinéad, 55, who changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt in 2018 has been married four times and has four children.

Shane’s father, Donal Lunny, is one of Ireland’s most admired traditional musicians and has played in Planxty, The Bothy Band, and Moving Hearts

Attempts to contact the singer’s representatives were made but no response was received.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email [email protected]

You can also freephone the national Bereavement Support Line run by the HSE and Irish Hospice Foundation at 1800 80 70 77 (Monday-Friday 10am-1pm), and the contact information for a range of mental health supports is available at mentalhealthireland.ie/get-support/.

In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.