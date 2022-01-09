2021: THE YEAR IN PICTURES

Photographs by Michael O’Rourke
Dublin and Tullow Streets in Carlow were eerily quiet during the first lockdown in February
Paul Harland, Lee Walker, Barry and Gavin Power, Reece Denieffe, James McGrath and Jake Lochab took part in a swim in the River Barrow at Milford every day during the month of February
A family enjoying a picnic in Carlow town park
One of the best days I’ve had on a shoot was photographing the wedding of William Paton and Brett Campbell in Duckett’s Grove
Ann Hickey, the former Special Olympics ambassador, celebrated her 50th birthday as family and friends marked the occasion with a ‘drive-by’ at Pollerton Big in Carlow
Serving up the treats in the tearooms of Huntington Castle and Gardens were staff members Clodagh Hayden and Jenna Byrne
Tom Murphy and Trevor Leigh displays their skills during the official opening of the Carlow Skate Park on the Burrin Road
Jerry Fish on stage in Visual as part of the Carlow Live and Local music festival
Some of the pop-up poetry on show around Carlow as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2021
All smiles during the visit of education minister Norma Foley to Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Carlow
Minister for Education Norma Foley chatting to some of the children at St Fiacc’s NS in Graiguecullen during her visit to Carlow in June
Mary Fleming, sister of Aingeal Uí Dhálaigh, retiring principal of Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc in Carlow, captures the video message of their mother May Fleming during Aingeal’s retirement event in the school
Aran Donnelly and Ciaran Hennessy help with with the nets prior to the SSE Airtricity League U17 match between Carlow Kilkenny FC and Bray Wanderers at Killeshin FC
Jenna Roberts in reflective mood during the Kellogg’s GAA Cul Camp in Myshall
Harry Lawler salutes the UN monument during the Post 29 Carlow annual wreath-laying ceremony in Askea
Shauna Dunne from Carlow with the sunflowers she gathered in Swan’s Sunflower Farm on the Dublin Road, Carlow
The nine to twelve age group performing during the Spotlight Stage School’s summer camp in Presentation College, Carlow
Tinsmith Andy Connors creates a jug at the reopening of Nolan’s Forge on Foundry Lane in Bunclody
Albert Flejszar peeps above the window frame during his first day at the Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre
Tullow Community School principal Paul Thornton and Leanne Nolan observe social distancing rules as Leanne receives her leaving certificate results from the school
Former student and current staff member Chris Conway waits to ring one of the bells during the official opening of the restoration and extension at St Mary’s College, Knockbeg
Shaya Callinan, aged six, has her hair cut by her aunt Fiona Callinan in the Hairology hair salon in Carlow in aid of the LauraLynn Foundation. Capturing the moment is her mother Jana, while her sister Riya looks on
John McCabe, Rachel Rothwell and Dick Gibson pictured during the burial ceremony of the community time capsule in Cranavane Well in Kildavin
Jack L in concert in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual
Some of the three to six age group from the Spotlight Stage School pictured during their first indoor rehearsals in the Pres since the beginning of lockdown
Re-enactment soldiers of the Leinster Regiment of the British Army pictured during the book launch of Gerard Whelan’s The Forgotten in Coláiste Lorcáin in Castledermot
Fireworks over Carlow during the Festive Family Experience
Orla Fallon performing during the Carlow Live and Local music festival
The Ping Pong Girls on stage in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre during Carlow Live and Local
In a sign of the times, and despite being indoors,Aileen Nolan from Carlow Arts Office (left) and artist Ally Nolan wear face masks during the launch of the Borris Lace exhibition in the Laundry Room in Borris House
Arriving for their First Holy Communion in St Brigid’s Church in Clonegal were Darcy Gray, Keira Gahan, Saoirse Murphy, Sophie Gray, Ella O’Connor and Emily Kavanagh