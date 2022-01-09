Let’s give thanks for all we hold dear

By Fr Paddy Byrne

A NEW YEAR is here! This means new beginnings, new journeys and new resolutions. The New Year is often seen as an opportunity to improve ourselves or what we have, but while this can be a healthy practice, it is also beneficial to reflect on the blessings that we already have.

On New Year’s Eve, people around the world watched their clocks strike midnight and brought in the New Year with fireworks, celebrations and time with loved ones. It seemed like, at least for a little while, we were all united in our gratitude for another year of life.

For many, a new year brings hope, because it represents a chance for a new start. All of us need a new beginning, a fresh start. The good news is that Jesus is with us along the way, and turning our eyes to Jesus renews us every time. As we begin a new year, we often desire change such as weight loss or having a better work/life balance. These things are good; however, the change Jesus brings impacts this life and the life to come.

He can change us on the inside in such a way that everything becomes new. He brings a new beginning to how we see God and ourselves. He brings a new beginning to our purpose. He may not change our problems, but he can help us overcome our troubles. He may not change the way you look, but he will make you confident in the skin you are in. He may not bring back the person you lost, but he will comfort you so you can comfort others. He is the light and he knows how to chase away the darkness.

We have a new beginning in Jesus. We do not have to wait another year to get our fresh start. Our Jesus knows how to make everything new.

This New Year, let us open our hearts and ears and receive what God has already given us. Let us experience his grace and love and deep peace. Happy New Year!

New Year’s Prayer

AS we begin a new year, let us give thanks for all we hold dear: our health, our family and our friends. Let us release our grudges, our anger and our pains, for these are nothing but binding chains. Let us live each day in the most loving ways, the God-conscious way.

Let us serve all who are in need, regardless of race, colour or creed. Let us keep God of our own understanding in our hearts and to chant God’s name each day. Let us lead the world from darkness to light, from falsehood to truth and from wrong to right. Let us remember that we are all one, embracing all, discriminating against none.

May your year be filled with peace, prosperity and love. May God’s blessings shower upon you and bestow upon each of you a bright, healthy and peaceful new year.