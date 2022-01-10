  • Home >
Anne Marie loses her luscious locks to help local charities

Monday, January 10, 2022

Anne Marie Meaney’s hair before her haircut in aid of Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team

Anne Marie donated 14 inches of her hair to the charity the Rapunzel Foundation

Anne Marie Meaney gets her hair cut by Ann Dermody Doyle in His n’ Hers hair salon, Bagenasltown in aid of Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team while she also donated 14 inches of hair to the charity the Rapunzel Foundation

Anne Marie Meaney’s brand new look

By Suzanne Pender

NEW Year, new look for Bagenalstown lady Anne Marie Meaney, whose long luscious tresses were snipped by an impressive 14 inches this week.

Last December, Anne Marie from Conway Park, Bagenalstown decided to cut her hair in aid of Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team and donate the 14 inches of hair to the Rapunzel Foundation. The Rapunzel Foundation is a charitable organisation that supports those living with hair loss.

The cause of homecare team is also one that’s very close to Ann Marie’s heart, following the death of her aunt Martina Gardner to cancer five years ago.

Anne Marie had hoped to have her hair cut on 22 December last but, like so many people, the pandemic had different ideas and she unfortunately tested positive for Covid on 21 December.

Now recovered and out of isolation, Anne Marie went ahead with her much-anticipated haircut last Wednesday.

Ann Dermody Doyle at the His n Hers salon in Bagenalstown did the honours and in a few minutes years of growth was skilfully snipped away, giving Anne Marie a gorgeous new look!

Anne Marie raised an incredible €2,387 for the homecare team through a GoFundMe page, despite initially thinking that raising €200 or €300 would be fantastic.

“To everyone who has donated over the past few weeks, thank you so much for your generosity and kindness,” said Anne Marie.

