State confirms 1 millionth Covid case, hospitalisations hit 11-month high

Ireland has confirmed over one million cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic following the addition of Monday’s figures.

The Department of Health confirmed 23,909 new cases of the virus on Monday evening as hospitalisations continue to soar.

The new figures bring the State’s total case count to 1,002,013 since February 2020, according to The Irish Times.

As of 8am, there were 1,063 people with the virus in hospital, up 79 on Sunday’s figures. This is the first time Covid hospitalisations have surpassed the 1,000-mark since February last year.

Of the total number of patients in hospital on Monday morning, 89 were being treated in intensive care, up six from Sunday.

The figures come as Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland’s voluntarily approach to Covid-19 vaccination will remain, amid reports that the National Public Health Advisory Committee (Nphet) is to examine the mandatory vaccination.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Martin said he favours the voluntary approach, pointing towards the State’s high uptake rates as proof of its success.

However, he explained Nphet “will examine every issue”.

The Taoiseach added that public health experts are predicting the Omicron wave will not peak for another one-to-two weeks, but said he is confident that further Covid restrictions can be avoided.