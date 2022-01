By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are appealing for information about a criminal damage incident that took place in Rathvilly. A patio door was smashed at 7am on Saturday morning 8 January at a house in Father Cullen Terrace, Rathvilly. The homeowner heard a bang and on investigation found a stone on the kitchen floor and the patio door broken. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí in Rathvilly.