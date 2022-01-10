Criminal damage on Penny Lane, Carlow

Monday, January 10, 2022

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A grey Toyota Rav4 had its window smashed while parked at Penny Lane, Tullow Street, Carlow, between Thursday 7 January at 2pm and Friday at 9am.

The driver side window was broken between these times but nothing was taken from the car.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a theft from a car from the same place between 7pm on Thursday evening and 9am on Saturday morning.

The passenger window of the blue Hyundai i30 was smashed and a sum of cash taken from the glove box.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information on 059 9136620.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Anne Marie loses her luscious locks to help local charities

Monday, 10/01/22 - 5:00pm

Carlow groom fined for wedding party that broke Covid rules

Monday, 10/01/22 - 4:38pm

Criminal Damage Father in Rathvilly

Monday, 10/01/22 - 4:27pm