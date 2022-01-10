Criminal damage on Penny Lane, Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

A grey Toyota Rav4 had its window smashed while parked at Penny Lane, Tullow Street, Carlow, between Thursday 7 January at 2pm and Friday at 9am.

The driver side window was broken between these times but nothing was taken from the car.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a theft from a car from the same place between 7pm on Thursday evening and 9am on Saturday morning.

The passenger window of the blue Hyundai i30 was smashed and a sum of cash taken from the glove box.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information on 059 9136620.