Death notices and funeral arrangements

Hugh Francis (Duxie) Keating

10 New Oak Estate and formerly St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 10th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Hannah, much loved father of Anthony, James, Yvonne, Margaret, Mary, Clair, Sarah and Majella and cherished father-in-law of Aisling, Valerie, Padraig, Seamus, Patrick, D.J, Dwayne and Tom.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, his 16 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and kind neighbours

May Francis Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal from there on Wednesday at 11.15am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Francis Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Lourdes Invalid Fund.

The Keating family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors of The CCU Ward in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the staff and doctors in Dr Moran’s Surgery, Tullow St., Carlow for their excellent care of Francis.

Mabel McGee, nee Callinan, formerly Corcoran

33 St. Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow. On January 9th 2022 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husbands Michael Corcoran and Henry McGee, daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughters Elaine and Jennifer. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Tony, Francis and Thomas, daughters Elizabeth, Marie and Sharon, brother Frank, sisters Chrissie, Dolores and Geraldine, sons-in-law John-Joe Murphy, Tony Reilly and Paul McManus, daughters-in-law Barbara and Olive, Francis’s partner Marguerite, 15 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, Carmel and all her carers, kind neighbours especially Frances and Tony, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea (via St. Patrick’s Avenue) to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Éist Carlow.