Death notices and funeral arrangements

Hugh Francis (Duxie) Keating
10 New Oak Estate and formerly St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 10th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.
Beloved husband of the late Hannah, much loved father of Anthony, James, Yvonne, Margaret, Mary, Clair, Sarah and Majella and cherished father-in-law of Aisling, Valerie, Padraig, Seamus, Patrick, D.J, Dwayne and Tom.
He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, his 16 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and kind neighbours
May Francis Rest In Peace
Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal from there on Wednesday at 11.15am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.
Francis Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link
https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/
Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Lourdes Invalid Fund.
The Keating family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors of The CCU Ward in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the staff and doctors in Dr Moran’s Surgery, Tullow St., Carlow for their excellent care of Francis.
Mabel McGee, nee Callinan, formerly Corcoran
33 St. Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow. On January 9th 2022 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husbands Michael Corcoran and Henry McGee, daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughters Elaine and Jennifer. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Tony, Francis and Thomas, daughters Elizabeth, Marie and Sharon, brother Frank, sisters Chrissie, Dolores and Geraldine, sons-in-law John-Joe Murphy, Tony Reilly and Paul McManus, daughters-in-law Barbara and Olive, Francis’s partner Marguerite, 15 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, Carmel and all her carers, kind neighbours especially Frances and Tony, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea (via St. Patrick’s Avenue) to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Éist Carlow.
|
Lyla (Elizabeth) Nanasy, née O’Reilly
Killinure, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at Naas Hospital on 10 January following a long illness. Beloved wife of Les, adored mother of Jimmie and Oliver, and cherished grandma of Emily, Jack and Liam. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Elaine, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and her many friends and neighbours.
Funeral arrangements later.
MARY (PHYLLIS) McGARRITY (née Jenings)
St. Philomena’s, Ballycrinnigan, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.
Mary died peacefully in St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny on the 10 January 2022 with her loving family all around her.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
May Mary Rest in Peace.
Funeral arrangements later.
MARGUERITE C SCOWCROFT (née Collier)
|
Rita passed away on 1 January, aged 104, after a very short illness. She was a loved mother of her daughter Sheila and wife of her late husband Clifford. She will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and relations in the Jackson, Shirley, Rothwell, Rosler, Anderson, Haidemenos, Gordon and Collier families.
Her funeral service is at St. James’ Church, Thornes, Wakefield, on Tuesday, 25th January, at 11.00am. The service will be viewable on Zoom:
Topic: Marguerite Constance Scowcroft
Time: Jan 25, 2022 11:00 AM London
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88338597463
Meeting ID: 883 3859 7463
Please contact Howarth Funeral Service if you experience any technical problems. +44 1924 376 590 ([email protected])
Rita’s memory could be celebrated by donations to a charity for Dementia or Care Concern for the elderly.