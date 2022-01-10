Father shot dead in Ballyfermot had no known involvement in crime

A man shot dead outside his Dublin home in the early hours of Sunday morning had no known involvement in crime and there was no information to suggest his life was in danger.

The man has been named as 49-year-old Michael Tormey, according to The Irish Times. The married father-of-two was found just after 5am on Sunday outside his home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

He had been out socialising on Saturday night with members of his family and others, and in the period after returning to his house he was shot dead. He was shot several times in an attack that appears to have taken place outside his house as his wife and children slept inside.

Detectives in Ballyfermot are still trying to determine a firm motive for the murder, and to piece together Mr Tormey’s final movements.

Gardaí believe few local people from the area heard the fatal shots being fired, with local people learning of the shooting only as emergency vehicles arrived on the scene or when they awoke later on Sunday morning.

‘Violent attack against the whole community’

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said the killing had shocked people in the area. He described it as a “violent attack, committed against the whole community”.

“Those involved must be apprehended and face justice. Tackling gun crime must now be a priority for this Government,” he said.

Cllr Doolan said the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner must “immediately prioritise tackling gun crime in Ballyfermot.”

“We need more Garda resources deployed. I’m not saying wait till the next round of recruitment; this needs to happen now as a matter of urgency. This community has suffered violence for too long and is crying out for adequate policing.”

Gardaí have appealed for information from anyone who was around Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road or the general Decies area between 3.30am and 5.30am on Sunday.

Mr Tormey was shot at about 5am and gardaí believe the 999 call that raised the alarm was made immediately after the fatal shots were fired.

The murder is the first gun killing of 2022 in the Republic. There were four gun killings in the Republic last year, just one of which was attributed to organised crime.