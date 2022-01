Muireann Duffy

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Gierdre Raguckaite have arrested a man in Co Louth.

The man was arrested in Dundalk on Monday morning in connection with the disappearance of the 29-year-old in May 2018.

He is currently being held at a Garda station in the midlands pursuant to a warrant under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.