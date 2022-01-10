Niac chair urges Covid vaccine for children to allow return to ‘normal childhood’

Vivienne Clarke

The chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has urged parents to have their children vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to facilitate a return to “normal childhood.”

“As a paediatrician, a mother and a grandmother I want to see a return to normal activities without worry,” Professor Karina Butler told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

“By vaccinating we can move things towards a more normal childhood.”

The vaccine for children was very effective at protection, but it did not always prevent infection, she said.

Children were already vaccinated for some diseases which were rare, but this was to prevent severe consequences, she said. The recommendation was that all healthy children be vaccinated to protect the few that could end up seriously ill.

Even a mild dose could seriously affect a child’s schooling, Prof Butler warned. It could have psychological and social impacts. The vaccine reduced the risk of passing on the virus in school settings and play groups.

Balance of risk

There was also the risk for children of severe inflammatory conditions post Covid, even if there were mild symptoms initially. Parents would have to look at the balance of risk, she said.

The focus should not just be on Omicron as it was uncertain what variants there could be “coming up”. The vaccine gives protection, not just against Omicron, but against Covid, she said.

When asked about booster vaccines for children, Prof Butler said the early data indicated that the protection of the vaccine did not wane as quickly in children as it did in adults.