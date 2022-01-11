Carlow College to host public lecture with Holocaust survivor, Tomi Reichental

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow College is to host Holocaust survivor, Tomi Reichental, for a public lecture discussing his experience of antisemitism and the Holocaust on Monday 24 January.

The event will be centred around a conversation between Carlow College registrar and vice president for academic affairs, Dr Thomas Mc Grath, and Mr Reichental, and will explore his first-hand experience of living through and surviving the Nazi years.

Reichental was born in 1935 in Merasice, a small village in the then Czechoslovakia, now Slovakia.

From an early age he experienced the rise of antisemitism in his home country as it came under Nazi influence. The family went into hiding but they were captured by the Gestapo and sent on a horrific train journey to the Nazi concentration camp, Bergen Belsen, near Hanover in Germany. He survived the infamous conditions of Bergen Belsen but 35 members of his family were killed in the Holocaust.

Mr Reichental has lived in Dublin since 1959 and now regularly talks to Irish schools and colleges about his wartime experiences of antisemitism and the Holocaust.

“This is a great opportunity for the public, as well as leaving cert history students, to hear a first-hand account of the Holocaust, a few days before the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January,” said Dr Thomas McGrath.

He added: “So far, our public lecture series has been livestreamed to almost 90 schools covering 22 counties in the Republic of Ireland. They have been a tremendous success and I encourage all schools to take advantage of this opportunity to hear such a powerful story.”

This lecture will be livestreamed only and registration is essential via carlowcollege.ie/public-lecture-series.

It will be held from 1.45pm to 3pm on Monday 24 January and will be free to attend. Booking is essential through Eventbrite via carlowcollege.ie/public-lecture-series.