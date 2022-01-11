Customers warned of potential disruptions due to ongoing staff Covid shortages

Muireann Duffy

Staff shortages due to Covid-19 continue to be a problem across multiple sectors, as supermarkets, clothing shops and hair salons are among the businesses struggling to keep their doors open without adequate staff numbers.

Supermarkets Tesco, Supervalu and Aldi have all been forced to assess opening hours because of the number of staff isolating due to testing positive for the virus or being identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.

According to the Irish Examiner, Aldi has made “minimal changes” to opening hours so far, while Tesco and Supervalu confirmed some stores around the country have been forced to cut opening times.

Meanwhile, the Irish Hairdressers Federation has said the latest wave of infections has had a “devastating effect” on salon owners.

A spokesperson for the group said some salons reported four to eight staff as absent over the weekend.

The impact has led to calls for retail employers to supply staff with free antigen tests, with Mandate trade union, which has 30,000 retail members across shops such as Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Penneys and Supervalu, stating other staff are taking up the slack to ensure stores stay open.

The current rules for close contacts state the person must isolate for five or 10 days, depending on whether they have received their booster jab, or have tested positive for the virus in the past three months.

It is understood the Government has requested that public health experts re-examine these measures to determine whether they could be reduced in some instances, potentially easing the current staff shortages being felt by businesses, schools and other essential services, including transport sector and healthcare service.