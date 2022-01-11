Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joe Gaule

Cloughna, Milford, Carlow. January 7th 2022. (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Joe will be dearly missed by his wife Mary, son William, daughter Liz, sister Anne, grandchildren Sophia, Lilly, Ellie, Eli and Joy, son-in-law Macey, daughter-in-law Yunjung, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and his wonderful friends and neighbours.

May Joe’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Cremation will take place on Wednesday 12th in Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin at 12.45pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team and St. Lazerian’s House Bagenalstown.

Noel Byrne

45 Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow and Castledermot, Co Kildare, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 10th, 2022, at his home. Adored husband of Catherine and a beloved uncle of many, son, brother, cousin, friend and neighbour.

May Noel Rest In Peace

Due to the high rate of Covid19 in the community at present, a wake for family will take place at his home, from 5pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.