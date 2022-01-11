Funding available for Carlow community groups

Funding is currently available for local community groups in Carlow.

The Community Activities Fund is currently open for applications with a closing deadline of 28 January.

The Carlow Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is inviting applications with grant funding of €268,411 is available.

30% of this amount is ring-fenced for small scale grants of €1,000 or less. The remaining 70% of the funding is to provide targeted funding to address disadvantaged areas

The Community Activities Fund supports groups in their running costs while also funding necessary repairs and equipment. Contact 0599136249/[email protected] for application form and guidelines.