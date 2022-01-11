Renewed bid to flatten sugar factory tower

By Suzanne Pender

A FRESH attempt to remove the distinctive lime-kiln tower at the former sugar factory site from Co Carlow’s protected structures list has been lodged by owners Greencore.

The Nationalist has learned that as part of the current review of Co Carlow’s Development Plan (CDP), Greencore has sought to de-list the lime-kiln tower from the county’s protected structures list.

However, many opposed to such a move believe the tower is “an iconic structure”, describing it as “the only remaining structure of our Irish sugar heritage” and therefore should be retained on the list.

“In 2017, the council received more than 200 submissions from people requesting that the lime-kiln tower be retained on the protected structures list,” stated local artist Rennie Buenting, an ardent supporter of the tower.

“It is an iconic structure and part of our Irish sugar heritage,” she added. “It is the highest structure in the region and I think it could be turned into a viewing tower easily, which would be a wonderful amenity,” said Ms Buenting.

It is understood that members of Carlow County Council are currently reviewing the CDP as part of a series of workshops, with a formal decision of the updated CDP expected later in the year.