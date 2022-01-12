Ardattin Inn badly damaged by fire

The kitchen, where the fire started, was gutted by the blaze

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Ardattin Inn will be closed for several months after a fire broke out in the kitchen, causing hundreds of thousands worth of damage.

Fire crews from Tullow, Carlow and Hacketstown rushed to the scene at 5.30pm on Tuesday evening, but the fire had already caught a strong hold of the kitchen by the time they arrived.

Gerry Mellett, who owns the pub, told The Nationalist that the kitchen was completely gutted by the blaze and that the damage could cost hundreds of thousands of euros to repair.

“The kitchen is destroyed and there’s a lot of damage done to the roof. It’ll take a lot of work to fix it. This is serious stuff … it’s a nightmare,” said Gerry. “We’ll be closed for weeks or months, I don’t know yet.

Paul Derrick, senior assistant fire officer, said that 18 firefighters fought the blaze and managed to get the fire under control before it spread to the rest of the large premises or to the Mellett family residence beside it. He believes that the fire started in the deep-fat fryer and in a “freak accident” spread rapidly though the rest of the kitchen.

“It was one of those freak accidents that shows you how fire can catch you out when you least expect it. It shows how fast fire can take hold. We were only minutes away from losing the whole building. The crew did a phenomenal job in preventing the spread of the fire. We’ve very proud of them,” Mr Derrick continued.

“We’re also praising the owner for closing the door on the fire and evacuating the pub as quickly as he could.”

Mr Mellett has owned and run the Ardattin Inn for the past 20 years. He has served as chairman of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and is currently the treasurer of the Carlow branch. Throughout the pandemic, he has spoken out about government restrictions and the plight of publicans across Ireland.

The fire, right at the beginning of a new year, is a huge setback to his business. “This is a nightmare … I’m in shock, to be honest. We’ll be closed for the foreseeable future,” he said.